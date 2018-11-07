Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-19-24-32-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-21-28-30-32

Mon. Lotto: 3-5-28-40-41-51

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-9-7

Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-9

Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-3-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-3-6-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 8-18-28-34-37 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 19-26-30-36-42

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $10.88 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 7-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 5-9-1-8

Pick Four Evening: 2-7-2-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 28-34-37-56-69

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $90 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 26-28-34-42-50

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $71 million

