ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-20-22-33-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-10-23-24-27

Thurs. Lotto: 4-11-23-28-31-43

Extra shot:11

Jackpot: $12.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-9-3

Pick 3 Evening: 0-1-2

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-8-8

Pick 4 Evening: 0-3-9-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-20-32-40-46 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-17-20-26-52

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.01 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-1-6

Pick Three Evening: 2-6-1

Pick Four Midday: 9-7-1-1

Pick Four Evening: 5-8-3-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-18-29-32-45

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $152 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 25-41-53-57-67

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $90 million

