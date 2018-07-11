Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-16-33-35-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-15-32-41-43

Mon. Lotto: 1-11-14-18-31-39

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-3-8

Pick 3 Evening: 8-3-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-8-6-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-1-1-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 18-24-43-46-48 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-22-24-31-38

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $4.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-7-0

Pick Three Evening: 6-2-8

Pick Four Midday: 8-1-0-2

Pick Four Evening: 5-6-7-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-17-28-56-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $340 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 19-21-27-46-47

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $90 million

