ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 25-33-35-38-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-22-25-30-36

Sat. Lotto: 15-16-27-30-35-48

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $9.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-1-6

Pick 3 Evening: 1-0-9

Pick 4 Midday: 4-1-4-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-9-9-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-10-14-20-44 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-13-38-39-51

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.54 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-2-3

Pick Three Evening: 5-4-9

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-8-5

Pick Four Evening: 1-0-4-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-32-40-49-63

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-27-46-56-65

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $168 million

