ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-16-18-34-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-6-7-15-42

Sat. Lotto: 5-8-24-26-27-43

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $12.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-6-2

Pick 3 Evening: 3-0-6

Pick 4 Midday: 2-6-6-4

Pick 4 Evening: 4-2-6-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-10-28-34-45 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-10-30-45-49

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.81 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-0-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-3-9-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-6-13-18-49

Mega Ball: 8 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $134 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 20-25-54-57-63

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

