ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-5-8-15-18

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-4-10-19-29

Sat. Lotto: 1-6-8-11-15-17

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $14.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-4-3

Pick 3 Evening: 3-2-9

Pick 4 Midday: 8-4-9-4

Pick 4 Evening: 1-7-8-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-12-23-29-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 22-33-46-47-50

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.83 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-6-6

Pick Three Evening: 8-6-9

Pick Four Midday: 3-1-5-6

Pick Four Evening: 8-1-6-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 23-30-40-43-66

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $252 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-18-19-24-34

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $147 million

