ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-27-31-36-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-7-9-18-25

Sat. Lotto: 16-20-40-43-48-50

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $13 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-9-7

Pick 3 Evening: 0-3-8

Pick 4 Midday: 2-1-2-7

Pick 4 Evening: 9-3-6-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-20-32-40-46 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-8-14-31-39

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.01 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-6-8

Pick Three Evening: 0-2-0

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-8-0

Pick Four Evening: 4-9-1-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-18-29-32-45

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $167 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-54-55-61-66

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $90 million

