ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 01-10-15-20-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 01-06-20-21-35

Mon. Lotto: 05-24-28-30-50-52

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot:  $13 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-1-6

Pick 4 Midday: 6-2-2-7

Pick 4 Evening: 1-0-3-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-20-32-40-46 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-8-14-31-39

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.23 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-2-9

Pick Three Evening: 1-2-7

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-0-9

Pick Four Evening: 3-8-8-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-18-29-32-45

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $167 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-54-55-61-66

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $100 million

