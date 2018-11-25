Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-9-11-17-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-4-15-23-32

Sat. Lotto: 11-23-26-28-48-51

Extra shot: 20

Jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-2-6

Pick 4 Midday: 3-1-9-1

Pick 4 Evening: 6-8-3-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-18-38-40-48 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-10-11-17-28

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $11.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-2-9

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-6-5-4

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-10-30-33-59

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $172 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-33-51-56-58

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $171 million

