ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-10-15-22-33

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 22-23-36-42-45

Thurs. Lotto: 4-21-31-34-49-50

Extra shot: 12

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 7-7-9

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-0-5

Pick 4 Evening: 4-1-6-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 15-31-38-39-40 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-3-13-22-49

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.52 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-9-4

Pick Three Evening: 7-0-5

Pick Four Midday: 3-4-3-0

Pick Four Evening: 7-5-9-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-22-26-43-49

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $262 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-9-21-29-64

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $246 million

