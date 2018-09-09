Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-13-16-27-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 15-35-37-42-43

Sat. Lotto: 2-3-8-13-33-49

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $13.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-0-6

Pick 3 Evening: 0-4-6

Pick 4 Midday: 7-0-0-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-6-4-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-27-29-36-39 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-11-34-50-52

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.67 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-2-0

Pick Three Evening: 6-5-0

Pick Four Midday: 3-2-0-1

Pick Four Evening: 2-3-7-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-10-41-54-68

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $207 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-13-20-32-33

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $132 million

