ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-11-23-26-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-12-13-25-40

Mon. Lotto: 1-20-32-37-42-49

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $12.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-3-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-4

Pick 4 Midday: 3-9-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 5-9-5-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 6-8-12-19-32 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-17-20-26-52

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $6.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-0-9

Pick Three Evening: 9-4-0

Pick Four Midday: 9-3-7-6

Pick Four Evening: 2-2-8-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-20-33-34-41

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $152 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 25-41-53-57-67

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

