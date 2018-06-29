Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-7-8-9-23

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-11-25-36-43

Thurs. Lotto: 2-18-20-35-41-51

Extra shot: 4

Jackpot: $6 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-8

Pick 3 Evening: 7-2-3

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-8-5

Pick 4 Evening: 2-4-9-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-23-27-47-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 17-21-24-37-50

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.33 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-4-6

Pick Three Evening: 7-0-7

Pick Four Midday: 6-7-7-2

Pick Four Evening: 1-3-5-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-32-47-49-68

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $232 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-28-37-62-63

Powerball: 15 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

