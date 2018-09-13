Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 15-22-24-25-28

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-8-17-21-28

Thurs. Lotto: 2-13-23-25-29-31

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $14.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-7

Pick 3 Evening: 5-4-8

Pick 4 Midday: 7-3-8-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-9-3-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-12-23-29-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-23-24-42-51

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.83 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-7-4

Pick Three Evening: 3-6-3

Pick Four Midday: 7-7-7-6

Pick Four Evening: 4-3-5-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 15-30-51-62-67

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $227 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-28-48-63-64

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $147 million

