ILLINOIS LOTTERY
Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-22-24-36-40
Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-12-21-26-35
Thurs. Lotto: 2-4-6-32-43-46
Extra shot: 21
Jackpot: $21.75 million
Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-0
Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-5
Pick 4 Midday: 6-5-5-1
Pick 4 Evening: 4-3-4-9
IOWA LOTTERY
Lucky for Life
Thurs. drawing: 8-18-38-40-48 Lucky Ball: 2
Lotto America
Thurs. drawing: 3-24-25-33-39
Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3
Jackpot: $11.87 million
Pick Three Midday: 7-6-6
Pick Three Evening: 6-6-0
Pick Four Midday: 9-8-3-9
Pick Four Evening: 6-5-5-8
BOTH STATES
Mega Millions
Fri. drawing: 7-10-30-33-59
Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4
Jackpot: $155 million
Powerball
Wed. drawing: 7-14-23-38-55
Powerball:18 Power Play: 2
Jackpot: $155 million
