ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-22-24-36-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-12-21-26-35

Thurs. Lotto: 2-4-6-32-43-46

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $21.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-5-5-1

Pick 4 Evening: 4-3-4-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-18-38-40-48 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Thurs. drawing: 3-24-25-33-39

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $11.87 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-6-6

Pick Three Evening: 6-6-0

Pick Four Midday: 9-8-3-9

Pick Four Evening: 6-5-5-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-10-30-33-59

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $155 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-14-23-38-55

Powerball:18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $155 million

