ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-11-15-30-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-11-19-24-34

Sat. Lotto: 9-23-28-33-45-49

Extra shot: 11

Jackpot: $10 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-6-3

Pick 3 Evening: 6-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 3-7-6-3

Pick 4 Evening: 4-8-6-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-16-17-20-23 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 15-16-26-45-52

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-6-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-1-7-5

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-28-30-54-60

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-11-38-44-58

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $203 million

