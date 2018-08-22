Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-13-28-35-36

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 14-17-33-39-45

Mon. Lotto: 2-15-27-30-43-47

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $11.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-2

Pick 3 Evening: 8-2-6

Pick 4 Midday: 1-8-4-5

Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-8-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-16-36-44-48 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 20-22-25-26-51

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.65 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-5-7

Pick Three Evening: 5-0-7

Pick Four Midday: 4-3-1-4

Pick Four Evening: 0-8-5-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 14-16-19-38-57

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $118 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-7-45-47-69

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

