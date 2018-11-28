Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-9-16-17-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-9-19-28-35

Mon. Lotto: 12-17-22-32-33-41

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $22.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-8-5

Pick 3 Evening: 1-4-4

Pick 4 Midday: 9-7-4-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-8-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 10-23-29-37-43 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: not available

Jackpot: $11.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-8-9

Pick Three Evening: 4-7-9

Pick Four Midday: 6-3-2-0

Pick Four Evening: 7-7-5-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-24-37-42-57

Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $190 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-19-59-68-69

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $171 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments