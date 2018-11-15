Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 16-29-38-42-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-14-35-39-44

Thurs. Lotto: 1-6-11-30-38-40

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $21 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-7-2

Pick 4 Midday: 9-2-0-9

Pick 4 Evening: 3-8-2-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-28-29-38-42 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 14-21-28-30-45

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-4-8

Pick Three Evening: 5-0-2

Pick Four Midday: 0-7-5-9

Pick Four Evening: 5-0-9-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 34-46-57-65-69

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $122 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-42-49-62-69

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $124 million

