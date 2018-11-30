Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-11-14-15-21

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-17-21-27-40

Thurs. Lotto: 2-3-36-40-46-48

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $22.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-3-2

Pick 3 Evening: 0-7-2

Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-5-7

Pick 4 Evening: 3-4-8-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-4-11-36-41 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 2-7-10-12-22

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.08 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-0-1

Pick Three Evening: 7-3-8

Pick Four Midday: 0-0-1-0

Pick Four Evening: 3-4-1-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 25-28-40-43-63

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $190 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-19-59-68-69

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $183 million

