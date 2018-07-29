Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-19-21-29-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-20-28-43-44

Sat. Lotto: 15-16-27-30-35-48

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $9.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-8-3

Pick 3 Evening: 5-6-1

Pick 4 Midday: 3-9-5-9

Pick 4 Evening: 0-4-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-10-14-20-44 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-13-38-39-51

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-5-7

Pick Three Evening: 3-5-6

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-5-3

Pick Four Evening: 2-2-2-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-32-40-49-63

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-27-46-56-65

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $187 million

