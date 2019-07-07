{{featured_button_text}}

MEGA MILLIONS

Friday: 6-38-47-57-63

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

POWERBALL:

Saturday: 4-8-23-46-65

Powerball: 1 PowerPlay: 2

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

ILLINOIS ONLY

Saturday lotto: 8-15-33-39-48-51 Extra shot: 11

Estimated jackpot: $6.75 million

Sunday Lucky Day Lotto: midday: 3-14-18-34-37

Sunday Lucky Day Lotto: evening: 7-29-30-38-42

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Sunday Pick 3 midday: 8-8-3 (3)

Sunday Pick 3 evening: 1-8-5 (3)

Sunday Pick 4 midday: 6-9-0-7 (5)

Sunday Pick 4 evening: 4-5-0-0 (8)

IOWA ONLY

Sunday Pick 3 Midday: 3-9-1

Sunday Pick 3 evening: 9-1-8

Sunday Pick 4 Midday: 1-8-3-2

Sunday Pick 4 Evening: 6-3-3-3

