ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 28-31-37-41-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-13-20-29-36

Thurs. Lotto: 1-8-19-24-31-45

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $9 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-1-9

Pick 3 Evening: 3-0-0

Pick 4 Midday: 7-7-2-9

Pick 4 Evening: 5-5-3-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 9-10-14-20-44 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-8-13-20-35

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.54 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-3-7

Pick Three Evening: 1-4-8

Pick Four Midday: 8-9-2-7

Pick Four Evening: 3-9-4-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-32-40-49-63

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-18-41-44-64

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $168 million

