ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-7-17-25-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-9-12-19-23

Mon. Lotto: 4-10-29-31-36-37

Extra shot: 24

Jackpot: $10.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 2-7-3

Pick 4 Midday: 5-4-7-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-3-1-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 5-7-13-15-29 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-20-28-31-37

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $6.08 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-9-6

Pick Three Evening: 9-4-9

Pick Four Midday: 6-0-5-9

Pick Four Evening: 5-2-2-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-13-15-21-62

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $63 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 10-21-30-43-63

Powerball: 17 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $223 million

