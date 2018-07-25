Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-23-25-30-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-13-17-20-41

Mon. Lotto: 14-20-32-36-39-47

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $8.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-3-6

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 1-6-3-3

Pick 4 Evening: 5-2-0-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-5-11-28-48 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-8-13-20-35

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-8-2

Pick Three Evening: 3-6-1

Pick Four Midday: 8-3-6-3

Pick Four Evening: 6-2-9-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-2-4-19-29

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 2-18-41-44-64

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $147 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments