ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-29-33-34-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-22-31-41-43

Thurs. Lotto: 2-13-23-25-29-31

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $14.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 5-1-1

Pick 4 Midday: 8-2-3-4

Pick 4 Evening: 2-1-0-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-12-23-29-43 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-23-24-42-51

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.83 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-6-0

Pick Three Evening: 9-6-9

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-2-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-1-8-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 23-30-40-43-66

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $227 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-28-48-63-64

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $147 million

