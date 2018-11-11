Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-15-31-35-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-14-19-35-37

Sat. Lotto: 2-15-17-21-40-46

Extra shot: 24

Jackpot: $20.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-4-5

Pick 3 Evening: 9-3-5

Pick 4 Midday: 0-1-0-2

Pick 4 Evening: 8-8-3-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 10-16-38-39-40 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 10-17-21-26-45

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $11.32 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-8-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-2-7-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-14-27-57-67

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $106 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-29-34-53-57

Powerball:24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $107 million

