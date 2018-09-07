Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-19-25-29-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-12-32-40-42

Thurs. Lotto: 2-24-30-35-43-44

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-9-7

Pick 3 Evening: 9-2-2

Pick 4 Midday: 1-8-0-6

Pick 4 Evening: 8-4-7-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-27-29-36-39 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 13-20-26-30-41

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.39 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-7-7

Pick Three Evening: 3-3-9

Pick Four Midday: 2-5-5-2

Pick Four Evening: 2-0-4-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-10-41-54-68

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $187 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-15-50-59-60

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $114 million

