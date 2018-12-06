Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-10-20-33-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-11-12-17-45

Thurs. Lotto: 1-3-23-28-31-40

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-6-1

Pick 4 Midday: 9-0-1-1

Pick 4 Evening: 2-5-4-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 5-14-26-28-31 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-15-33-40-48

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $12.42 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-8-8

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-4-2-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 28-31-41-42-50

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $226 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-11-36-37-38

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $217 million

