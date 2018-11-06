Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-9-19-31-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-31-32-38-45

Mon. Lotto: 3-5-28-40-41-51

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-8-5

Pick 3 Evening: 3-9-5

Pick 4 Midday: 5-2-7-3

Pick 4 Evening: 2-7-2-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 8-18-28-34-37 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 11-33-40-47-51

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $10.88 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-6-5

Pick Three Evening: 3-3-6

Pick Four Midday: 8-0-4-9

Pick Four Evening: 7-2-3-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 28-34-37-56-69

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-21-24-32-65

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $71 million

