ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-10-11-35-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 13-27-30-35-39

Sat. Lotto: 5-8-11-24-36-45

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-1

Pick 3 Evening: 3-2-8

Pick 4 Midday: 9-7-0-2

Pick 4 Evening: 5-0-4-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-6-25-39-44 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-17-22-30-37

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $4.17 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-7-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-0-1-2

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-6-11-27-44

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $212 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 16-29-43-45-56

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

