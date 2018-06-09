Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-12-16-23-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-7-13-16-19

Sat. Lotto: 4-9-15-24-30-36

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-0-1

Pick 3 Evening: 3-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 2-6-0-5

Pick 4 Evening: 6-7-7-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-9-27-38-43 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-10-15-19-36

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.24 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-6-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 9-4-7-7

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-30-33-44-56

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $144 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-10-15-25-36

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $105 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments