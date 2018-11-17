Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-8-21-25-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-10-12-39-41

Sat. Lotto: 7-9-30-31-42-46

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $21.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-8-0

Pick 3 Evening: 8-6-1

Pick 4 Midday: 1-3-5-9

Pick 4 Evening: 9-5-6-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-28-29-38-42 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-6-11-43-52

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-2-0

Pick Three Evening: 7-4-4

Pick Four Midday: 8-0-5-3

Pick Four Evening: 5-5-0-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 33-36-63-68-69

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $139 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-8-20-52-68

Powerball: 5 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $124 million

