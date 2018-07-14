Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-10-14-27-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-19-26-33-39

Sat. Lotto: 2-5-10-13-18-30

Extra shot: 6

Jackpot: $7.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-1-2

Pick 3 Evening: 9-0-1

Pick 4 Midday: 6-7-1-8

Pick 4 Evening: 3-3-7-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-8-14-20-26 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-9-31-37-51

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $4.89 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-8-9

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 6-1-8-6

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 21-22-39-59-68

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $375 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-41-42-49-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $100 million

