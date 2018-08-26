Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-18-26-38-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-12-28-34-45

Sat. Lotto: 5-8-24-26-27-43

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $12.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-4

Pick 3 Evening: 3-6-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-7-9

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-7-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-10-28-34-45 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-10-30-45-49

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.92 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-7-1

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-2-1-6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-6-13-18-49

Mega Ball: 8 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $134 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 20-25-54-57-63

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments