ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-7-9-12-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-12-23-26-29

Thurs. Lotto: 2-4-6-32-43-46

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $21.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-9-1

Pick 3 Evening:4-9-0

Pick 4 Midday: 4-1-2-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-1-2-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-18-38-40-48 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Thurs. drawing: 3-24-25-33-39

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $11.87 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-8-9

Pick Three Evening: 4-1-2

Pick Four Midday: 9-7-7-2

Pick Four Evening: 9-5-5-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-16-31-42-66

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $155 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-14-23-38-55

Powerball:18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $155 million

