ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 14-16-28-33-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-9-12-35-42

Thurs. Lotto: 4-11-23-28-31-43

Extra shot:11

Jackpot: $12.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 5-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 4-4-1-6

Pick 4 Evening: 7-2-0-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-20-32-40-46 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 10-17-20-26-52

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.01 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-1-0

Pick Three Evening: 4-5-8

Pick Four Midday: 2-4-2-8

Pick Four Evening: 9-5-7-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-20-33-34-41

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $152 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 25-41-53-57-67

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $90 million

