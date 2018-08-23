Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-9-10-13-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

Thurs. Lotto: 1-9-13-19-29-50

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $12 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-7-1

Pick 3 Evening: 

Pick 4 Midday: 1-8-1-4

Pick 4 Evening

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-10-28-34-45 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 20-22-25-26-51

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.81 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-8-4

Pick Three Evening

Pick Four Midday: 2-1-2-3

Pick Four Evening: 

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing

Mega Ball:  Megaplier

Jackpot: $118 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-7-45-47-69

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

