ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 18-25-32-40-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-22-36-43-45

Sat. Lotto: 9-14-27-29-50-51

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $2 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-2-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-1-5-6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-1-9-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 1-4-11-36-41 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-30-34-40-45

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.08 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-3-2

Pick Three Evening: 9-7-7

Pick Four Midday: 9-3-4-2

Pick Four Evening: 8-9-0-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 25-28-40-43-63

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $208 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 10-11-47-55-58

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $183 million

