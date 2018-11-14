Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-25-28-40-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-10-20-27-39

Mon. Lotto: 18-30-31-41-49-51

Extra shot: 23

Jackpot: $20.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-1-0

Pick 3 Evening: 6-1-3

Pick 4 Midday: 9-4-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-4-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 2-4-9-15-37 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 14-21-28-30-45

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $11.32 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-6-6

Pick Three Evening: 8-1-0

Pick Four Midday: 2-8-3-9

Pick Four Evening: 0-0-3-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 34-46-57-65-69

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $122 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-42-49-62-69

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $107 million

