ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-7-15-17-19

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-9-12-17-45

Thurs. Lotto: 3-5-21-39-43-48

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $11.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-0-2

Pick 3 Evening: 2-4-2

Pick 4 Midday: 1-8-7-2

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-9-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 8-39-42-43-48 Lucky Ball:11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-9-29-32-36

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.49 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-8-6

Pick Three Evening: 4-2-7

Pick Four Midday: 4-3-8-4

Pick Four Evening: 8-1-1-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-31-32-47-56

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-15-28-47-48

Powerball: 16 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

