ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-16-29-35-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-13-20-31-42

Mon. Lotto: 1-2-20-22-41-51

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-3

Pick 4 Midday: 8-1-5-4

Pick 4 Evening: 6-8-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 7-8-28-37-43 Lucky Ball: 11

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-15-33-40-48

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $12.23 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-0-5

Pick Three Evening: 9-4-5

Pick Four Midday: 3-7-8-4

Pick Four Evening: 6-8-8-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 28-31-41-42-50

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $226 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 9-11-36-37-38

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $200 million

