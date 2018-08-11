Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-12-19-30-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-19-28-31-45

Sat. Lotto: 6-11-22-36-48-51

Extra shot: 2

Jackpot: $10.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-7-8

Pick 3 Evening: 3-3-9

Pick 4 Midday: 3-1-2-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-5-3-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-25-30-33-37 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-8-17-32-36

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-1-7

Pick Three Evening: 8-5-2

Pick Four Midday: 4-7-3-7

Pick Four Evening: 0-6-5-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-3-12-22-42

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-43-56-62-68

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $247 million

