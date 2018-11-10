Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 12-14-15-36-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-7-10-36-39

Sat. Lotto: 2-15-17-21-40-46

Extra shot: 24

Jackpot: $20.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-2-8

Pick 3 Evening: 8-4-7

Pick 4 Midday: 4-9-9-8

Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 10-16-38-39-40 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 10-17-21-26-45

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $11.13 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-2-4

Pick Three Evening: 9-2-5

Pick Four Midday: 7-6-2-6

Pick Four Evening: 7-5-5-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-14-27-57-67

Mega Ball: 5 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $106 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-29-34-53-57

Powerball:24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $92 million

