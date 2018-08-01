Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-12-20-33-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-17-27-32-38

Mon. Lotto: 25-37-41-44-47-49

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $9.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 8-6-9

Pick 4 Midday: 4-2-0-3

Pick 4 Evening: 9-3-6-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 8-15-34-36-37 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-8-24-25-50

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-3-1

Pick Three Evening: 0-7-3

Pick Four Midday: 5-0-1-7

Pick Four Evening: 6-0-1-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-15-35-64-69

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 5-22-32-38-58

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $187 million

