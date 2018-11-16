Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-4-5-26-30

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 7-17-21-27-43

Thurs. Lotto: 1-6-11-30-38-40

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $21 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-9-8

Pick 3 Evening: 6-2-4

Pick 4 Midday: 9-1-5-0

Pick 4 Evening: 1-8-1-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 14-28-29-38-42 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 14-21-28-30-45

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $11.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-0-1

Pick Three Evening: 1-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 9-6-6-1

Pick Four Evening: 0-3-8-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 33-36-63-68-69

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $122 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 7-42-49-62-69

Powerball: 23 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $124 million

