ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 15-18-20-40-42

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-20-28-36-44

Thurs. Lotto: 6-10-15-29-30-37

Extra shot: 22

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-1-5

Pick 3 Evening: 7-7-4

Pick 4 Midday: 7-2-1-0

Pick 4 Evening: 4-7-7-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 7-13-33-37-41 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-17-21-35-42

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.73 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-4-9

Pick Three Evening: 5-1-8

Pick Four Midday: 4-8-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 1-2-7-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-3-5-8-70

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $161 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 13-20-38-45-55

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $137 million

