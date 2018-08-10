Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-6-15-27-28

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-12-17-22-25

Thurs. Lotto: 1-7-25-31-44-52

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $10.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-0-1

Pick 3 Evening: 9-1-2

Pick 4 Midday: 1-7-1-2

Pick 4 Evening: 3-8-1-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 13-25-30-33-37 Lucky Ball: 5

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-20-28-31-37

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-6-0

Pick Three Evening: 7-2-1

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-5-5

Pick Four Evening: 5-6-0-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-3-12-22-42

Mega Ball: 6 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $63 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 10-21-30-43-63

Powerball: 17 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $247 million

0
0
0
0
0

