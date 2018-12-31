Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 18-24-27-38-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: Not available

Mon. Lotto: not available

Extra shot: not available

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-5-9

Pick 3 Evening: Not available

Pick 4 Midday: 9-9-4-1

Pick 4 Evening: not available

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: Not available Lucky Ball: not available

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 25-26-33-49-50

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $12.93 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-0-9

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-1-8-9

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 9-10-25-37-38

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $425 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 12-42-51-53-62

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $53 million

Editor’s note: The evening winning lottery numbers are not included in this list because of the early deadlines for the holiday.

