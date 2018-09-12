Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-2-4-5-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-12-21-29-33

Mon. Lotto: 10-20-22-25-36-42

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $14 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-4-5

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-3

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-2-7

Pick 4 Evening: 8-6-6-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-11-13-23-42 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 1-23-24-42-51

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $7.67 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-9-2

Pick Three Evening: 1-3-0

Pick Four Midday: 8-6-6-9

Pick Four Evening: 5-3-8-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 15-30-51-62-67

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $227 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 6-28-48-63-64

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $132 million

